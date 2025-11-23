How can we convey the horrors of war to future generations and continue to reflect on what it means to live in the peaceful society that Japan is today? Are war-related anime , movies and other cultural mediums effective in doing so?

These were among the topics of discussion this summer as Japan marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. “Totto-chan, the Little Girl at the Window: The Sequel,” a new memoir penned by Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, the 92-year-old living icon of Japanese television, came out in English translation by Yuki Tejima on Nov. 18 and provides another opportunity to contemplate wartime sentiment through the lens of a person’s life.