Most bands in Japan dream of landing one of their songs as an anime theme. Hard-rock outfit Band-Maid, however, became the anime itself for this spring’s “Rock Is a Lady’s Modesty.”
“We actually performed the characters’ parts via motion capture, turning our movements into animation,” drummer Akane tells The Japan Times over video chat, describing the group’s involvement with a series about young women at a posh private school who form a rebellious rock band.
“There are movements (from the show) they want us to re-create — sometimes movements you wouldn’t naturally do,” guitarist Kanami adds. “It’s like acting. You have to incorporate the performance they’re asking for while still playing.”
