Against a minimalist background of billowing white fabric, “Sweet Mambo” unfolds as a series of contrasting vignettes probing the emotional impact of building and losing interpersonal relationships.

One of the last works of neo-expressionist dance legend Pina Bausch, “Sweet Mambo” is still performed by seven of the nine dancers who originally danced at the 2008 premiere. She passed away suddenly a year later. The production will have its long-awaited Japan premiere in Kyoto from Nov. 21 to 22 , closing a 32-year gap since Bausch’s Tanztheater Wuppertal company performed in the city.