On Friday, public broadcaster NHK announced the lineup for the 76th edition of its New Year’s Eve “Kohaku Uta Gassen” music spectacle, with 10 first-time performers set to perform on Dec. 31 from 7:20 p.m.

Nine of those debuting acts appeared on stage at the NHK Broadcasting Center in Shibuya Ward for the announcement, which was also livestreamed. The broadcaster revealed 39 solo artists and groups set to take part in the show, which airs live from NHK Hall.

Many of the new names appearing at this year's Kohaku are domestic idol groups, reflecting the diverse sound and look this corner of J-pop has undergone over the past year. They include male outfits &Team and M!lk, hip-hop-inspired group Hana and colorful new-kawaii projects Candy Tune and Fruits Zipper, the latter sporting multicolor rainbow-bright dresses for the announcement.