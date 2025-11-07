The 38th Tokyo International Film Festival ended Wednesday after 10 days of screenings and events centered around the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya complex. This year’s edition drew 69,162 attendees for 184 films, including high-profile guests such as actors Juliette Binoche and Fan Bingbing .

At the closing ceremony at Toho Cinemas Hibiya, the festival’s top honor — the Tokyo Grand Prix, also known as the Governor of Tokyo Award — went to “Palestine 36,” directed by Annemarie Jacir. Actor Wardi Eilabouni accepted the prize on Jacir’s behalf, saying, “It’s a very great honor to be here in Tokyo tonight and to receive this wonderful and important award. It means so much to us.”

Gov. Yuriko Koike, who presented the award, praised the film’s creators, noting that “at a time when the world faces unfortunate divisions, geopolitical tensions and the immense challenges of natural disasters, cinema serves a powerful, essential purpose. Films bravely cross language and cultural barriers, acting as a crucial force that connects people to people.”