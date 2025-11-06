Often compared to American comic artist Robert Crumb, Yoshiharu Tsuge drew manga for Garo magazine from 1965 to 1970 that have since become cult classics and been made into films, most recently Sho Miyake’s “Two Seasons, Two Strangers.”

Winner of the Golden Leopard award at this year’s Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland, the film combines two Tsuge comics into one story, starring Shim Eun-kyung (“The Journalist”) as a scriptwriter who’s struggling creatively.

Every cinematic adaption of Tsuge’s work is colored by its director’s individual style and tastes, with Naoto Takenaka bringing pathos and dark humor to “Nowhere Man” (1991) and Teruo Ishii injecting sex and surrealism into “Master of the Gensenkan Inn” (1993). Miyake’s take is quietly intimate and observant, similar to the films he has directed to date, including his award-winning 2024 drama “All the Long Nights.”