An opera exploring the life of Japanese ukiyo-e traditional woodblock print artist Katsushika Hokusai will premiere in Scotland next February.

Titled "The Great Wave," the opera is the latest work by London-based composer Dai Fujikura and is a joint production with Scotland's Scottish Opera.

Fujikura said in an interview that he hopes audiences will "draw courage from Hokusai's way of life and spirit."

He described the artist from the late Edo Period (1603-1867) as "a very positive person who kept going no matter what happened."

Fujikura said he sought to convey "the courage to keep working positively even in old age" by depicting Hokusai, who continued to create energetically until his last days on the belief that artworks improve as the artist grows older.

The composer said portraying a real person was a challenge, as his previous works had been based on novels. He worked on the project with librettist Harry Ross, a longtime friend, following their previous collaboration on the 2020 opera "A Dream of Armageddon."

The new opera portrays Hokusai's eventful life through his relationship with his daughter, Oi, and is written to be enjoyable even for those unfamiliar with him.

Fujikura began composing music at a young age and moved to Britain alone when he was 15. His diverse portfolio includes a composition for the 2019 Japanese film "Mitsubachi to Enrai" ("Honeybees and Distant Thunder").

He is particularly interested in writing operas, saying, "One can fully express emotional turmoil through music." He already has ideas for his next work.