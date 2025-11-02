The minimalist concrete room is aglow with lamps, their fabric shades like cloth cocoons spun by an insect of the future with geometric intentions. Delicate metallic frames surround the fabric from the outside, subverting expectations.

The lampshades’ sharp pleats and fractal repetitions recall clothing by fashion designer Issey Miyake — and with good reason. They are part of “ Type-XIII Atelier Oi project by A-POC Able Issey Miyake ,” an exhibition marking a collaboration between one of Miyake’s brands and Atelier Oi, a Swiss architecture and design firm. Fittingly for an interdisciplinary project, the setting is 21_21 Design Sight, a museum born from a collaboration between Miyake and award-winning architect Tadao Ando in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

On view until Nov. 24, the free exhibition is A-POC Able’s first venture outside fashion, though it follows in the footsteps of its founder, who launched a lighting collection in 2011 with Italian company Artemide.