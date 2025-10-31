Less than two months after “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle” became the highest-grossing Japanese film ever and set a $70 million North American record, another anime phenomenon has taken over the box office. “Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc” opened at No. 1 in U.S. theaters and grossed $108 million worldwide last weekend.

“Reze Arc” isn’t just another anime hit — it’s the latest chapter in a story shaped by the “Demon Slayer” franchise. The 2020 release of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie — Mugen Train” proved that an animated feature adapted directly from a TV arc could deliver blockbuster numbers — even overseas. That model has since become the blueprint for studios eager to capture both die-hard fans and casual moviegoers.

The success of “Demon Slayer” and “Chainsaw Man” demonstrates that anime can not only compete with Hollywood blockbusters but dominate them. The box-office performance of “Reze Arc” isn’t an isolated triumph — it’s a continuation of the audience boom that “Demon Slayer” ignited, one that has helped transform anime from niche subculture to a global mainstream phenomenon.