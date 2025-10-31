The European Photography Month, an arts network that has been holding events in different cities across Europe since 2004, has come to Japan for the first time. The theme is “Reframing Realities,” which it’s shockingly good at, thanks to a keen contemporaneity in its methods and subject matter.

Titled “Seeeu: Europe Photo Month Tokyo 2025,” the event runs until Nov. 23, with all work free to view, shown in a mixture of public and commercial spaces including WPU Hotel, Hven night club, Jinny Street Gallery’s display cases built into the columns of streetlamps and temporary construction site walls. The choice of exhibition sites reflects an intent to break out of traditional white cube venues, but is also indicative of the financial, bureaucratic and institutional headaches that go with developing new art projects in big cities.

Co-curated by Amsterdam-based artist Kim Boske and Mutsuko Ota, editorial director of photography magazine Ima, the selection of 14 artists is a powerful mixture of aesthetic innovation, introspection and commentary on our times.