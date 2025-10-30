Last weekend, Tokyo looked a little more like Manchester. If you were wandering through the wet, windswept city, you might have noticed a curious number of people sporting Manchester City football shirts, Union Jack flags draped across their shoulders and wearing bucket hats and tinted sunglasses — because Oasis was finally back in town.

The British rock band caused shockwaves across the world last August when, two days before the 30th anniversary of debut album, “Definitely Maybe,” it announced a reunion tour. Led by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, Oasis was the biggest band of the Britpop era in the 1990s and gained millions of fans worldwide with hits like “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Morning Glory.” However, a public falling out between the Gallaghers resulted in the band parting ways for 16 years.

Much to the excitement of Oasis fans, the 41-date world tour started July 4 in Cardiff, Wales, and will close Nov. 23 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.