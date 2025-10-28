The 38th edition of the Tokyo International Film Festival kicked off Monday with a star-studded red carpet at Midtown Hibiya, where more than 200 filmmakers and actors were greeted by cheering fans ahead of the opening ceremony at Tokyo Takarazuka Theater.

General ticket sales opened Oct. 18 on the festival’s official site, and demand for screenings has been brisk. High-profile titles such as Hikari’s “Rental Family,” starring Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser; centerpiece film “Tokyo Taxi”; and closing title "Hamnet” have already sold out — so if you haven’t booked yet, don’t wait to catch your next great watch.