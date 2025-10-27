Thousands gathered outside Tokyo Dome under fittingly Mancunian weather this past weekend ahead of Oasis’ first concerts in Japan since 2009. The tracksuit-heavy crowd shrugged off the rain, sipping beers and breaking into impromptu singalongs of “Wonderwall” as they waited to enter the venue.

The two sold-out shows, held Saturday and Sunday, were part of the British rock band’s long-awaited reunion tour after years of public feuding between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Roughly 55,000 fans packed Tokyo Dome each night, some traveling from abroad to witness the Britpop heavyweights’ return.

“A buddy of mine, he’s been a fan forever. He said, ‘Let’s go to Tokyo to see this show,’ said Mark, a 64-year-old from California who was standing outside the Dome on Saturday night. “We bought our airplane tickets last Monday, boarded Wednesday, and here we are.”