Debut full-lengths by rock bands rarely spark divisiveness in Japan’s music scene. But kurayamisaka’s “kuramiyasaka yori ai wo komete” isn’t your typical first album.
Released in September, the 12-track collection was instantly celebrated, with music critics and fans calling it a “masterpiece.” Others pushed back against the early praise, calling it derivative and emotionally hollow. From that tension came an even larger debate over the album’s “shoegaze” classification and what that genre — loud, distortion-laden guitar rocks — even means.
“Are we alternative? Are we shoegaze? Are we a rock band? It’s not for us to decide,” says Shotaro Shimizu, the band’s primary songwriter and guitarist, laughing. “But it’s also not for them to decide. It’s confusing.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.