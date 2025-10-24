I first encountered dorozome, a traditional mud-dyeing technique from the island of Amami Oshima in southern Kyushu, in 2022. The process involves dyeing cloth or fibers in red tannins extracted from techigi, a native flowering shrub, before working them with the island’s iron-rich mud to fix the color.

It was the first time I had ever heard of using mud as a mordant, and I was deeply impressed. What could be more natural or sustainable, I thought, than using bountiful local trees and the dirt under your feet to color textiles?