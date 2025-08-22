Essayist, novelist and playwright Hisashi Inoue , who passed away at age 75 in 2010, is one of Japan’s most popular and most prolific writers of the 20th century, yet remains largely untranslated — among over 200 works, English translations can be counted on two hands.

His play “Chichi to Kuraseba,” or “The Face of Jizo” in English, is a notable exception, translated into several languages, such as French, Italian and Chinese, and performed in small, local productions across Europe and Russia, with a handful of staged readings in North America.

This year, a staging of the play in Sydney, Australia, by Omusubi Productions and the Seymour Centre marks the first major English production in an English-speaking country. The play’s translator, Roger Pulvers, who’s also a writer, filmmaker and lifelong friend of Inoue’s, was an excited witness to the play’s preliminary staging.