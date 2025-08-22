Forget the late-night headliners — Summer Sonic 2025’s wildest moment came at 11 a.m. Sunday, when Mrs. Green Apple turned Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium into a wall-to-wall sing-along.
The trio is arguably Japan’s biggest pop act, a claim bolstered by the line of fans stretching far outside the venue where the festival was held, hours before gates opened.
Mrs. Green Apple’s set did not disappoint them.
