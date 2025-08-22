If you missed the first couple of minutes of “Happy Life,” you might think the film’s title was purely ironic. An opening montage of cellphone footage shows the Sakuma family in high spirits as they prepare to move to a new apartment in a housing complex and celebrate father Kensuke’s birthday with cabbage rolls and cake — an annual tradition, apparently.

But in the film’s present, things aren’t so cheery. Following the sudden death of his wife, Kensuke (Sankichi Kawamoto) has sunk into a deep depression. Unable to work, he spends most of the day curled up in bed, occasionally rousing himself to skulk uselessly around the family’s cramped home. They’re behind on the rent and reliant on food donated by neighbors.

Elder daughter Kiki (Chiyuri Nishiguchi), whose name literally translates as “happy,” has been taking care of her siblings and playing truant while she tries to earn some cash. Sadly, there aren’t many employment options for a middle school girl, at least of the licit variety. However, Kiki’s moral compass won’t permit her to engage in the shady moneymaking schemes proposed by best friend Miyu (Mio Mohri), just like she refuses handouts from well-meaning friends.