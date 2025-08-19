The Japanese movie "Kokuho" has made over ¥10.5 billion in box office revenue in Japan in its first 73 days of release, up to Sunday, according to film distributor Toho.

It is the first time in 22 years that the revenue of a live-action Japanese movie has topped ¥10 billion, since "Bayside Shakedown 2," which was released in 2003 and earned ¥17.35 billion.

"Kokuho" is already the third-highest-grossing Japanese live-action movie ever after "Bayside Shakedown 2" and the 1983 movie "Antarctica," which grossed ¥11 billion.

Directed by Lee Sang-il, "Kokuho" is the film adaptation of Shuichi Yoshida's same-name novel.

About the turbulent life of a kabuki actor, the movie stars Ryo Yoshizawa as the protagonist who dedicates himself to traditional Japanese performing arts. Ryusei Yokohama plays the role of his rival.