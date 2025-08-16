Architect Atsushi Kitagawara has always wanted to be a poet of architecture.

“(Figures in) literature, art and philosophy, such as Stephane Mallarme and Marcel Duchamp, who defined the nature of modern art, are crucial elements that inspire my designs,” says Kitagawara. “I create architecture with the dream of one day becoming a poet like Mallarme.”

Kitagawara, 73, is professor emeritus at the Tokyo University of the Arts, where he taught until 2019 encouraging students to pursue experimental approaches to architecture under the banner of “theatrical urban planning.” This perspective has distinguished Kitagawara from his peers, particularly through an architectural language that incorporates influences from various disciplines across the art spectrum.