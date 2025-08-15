From the end of this month, those in Osaka for the World Expo will also have the chance to take in independent cinema from across Asia at the Osaka Asian Film Festival (OAFF), which runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7 at venues around Osaka Station.

If you're scratching your head, convinced this year's Osaka Asian Film Festival already happened, you're not wrong. The official 2025 OAFF, which marked the festival's 20th anniversary, took place in March. The 21st edition, officially titled Osaka Asian Film Festival Expo 2025 — OAFF 2026, has been pushed forward to take place alongside the expo to capitalize on the crowds currently visiting the city.

"We hope that alongside our usual audience, we'll attract new visitors who might not usually seek out a film festival," says OAFF programming director Sozo Teruoka, 64. "In a way, the expo and our festival share a similar mission, which is to promote international exchange and communication."