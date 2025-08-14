In an industry where quick entertainment rules, Samansa is staking its future on movies short enough to watch on the morning commute.

Founded in 2021, the Japanese startup specializes in content that runs three to 30 minutes in length, just long enough to watch on the train or during a lunch break.

Samansa’s platform, accessible via website and app, features an evolving collection of hundreds of films, ranging from sketch comedies like Dropout’s “If Google Was a Guy” to Oscar-nominated dramas like Doug Roland’s “Feeling Through.” Most of the titles come from American and European studios, and are subtitled in English, Japanese, Korean, Thai and Indonesian.