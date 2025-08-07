There are drum rolls and eye rolls aplenty during “Glass Heart,” Netflix’s extravagantly insubstantial musical drama about a college student who gets plucked from obscurity to play drums in Japan’s hottest new band.

Tenblank is the latest venture of Naoki Fujitani (Takeru Satoh), a reclusive musical genius who just can’t help being brilliant and looking gorgeous all the time. He’s enlisted some top-class collaborators — session guitarist Sho Takaoka (Keita Machida) and keyboardist/track maker Kazushi Sakamoto (Jun Shison) — compared to whom new recruit Akane Saijo (Yu Miyazaki) looks like an enthusiastic amateur.

However, Naoki knows she’s the right person for the job: They’ve already jammed together during the show’s ludicrous opening sequence, in which they somehow manage to have a duet while he’s playing grand piano on a rain-soaked festival stage and she’s out in the car park. Don’t worry, there’s plenty more where that came from.