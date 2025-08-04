No matter what the weather throws at the Fuji Rock festivalgoers — from unexpected downpours to blazing heat — thousands of people come every year determined to soak up every bit of the experience.

This year, one of the most unforgettable moments of the festival weekend for me came last Saturday afternoon, during South Korea’s Balming Tiger set on the White Stage. I was dancing along with the crowd when the group launched into a high-energy rendition of “Trust Yourself.”

Then suddenly, the skies opened.