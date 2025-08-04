It had been five years since I had attended my last Fuji Rock. Family-friendly activities and areas had started appearing maybe a decade ago, and the size of that demographic has definitely increased over time.

They seemed to be enjoying themselves. Sure, meltdowns were inevitable, but I also witnessed many kids peacefully slumbering in their parent-drawn wagons, unaware of the chaos around them. Maybe it was a back-to-womb experience, enhanced by their giant noise-canceling headphones and the rocking of their chariots.

And yes, from time to time, strollers and wagons clogged pedestrian traffic jams, but we were all in the same boat, trying to make it to the next stage, so it was hard not to empathize with parents caught in the current.