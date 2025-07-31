The 80th anniversary of the end of World War II has produced a modest crop of commemorative films in Japan. Kazuhiro Taira’s “Army on the Tree” stands out by virtue of the fact that it isn’t compromised by iffy politics or glaring budgetary constraints.

This is a war movie that doesn’t avert its gaze from the ugliness of conflict, but should also appeal to a general audience (though overseas viewers will have to get past that infelicitous English title first).