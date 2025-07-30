Last weekend, on a stretch of green between Fukushima’s Bandai and Adatara mountains, techno heads sweated and thrashed under a clear summer sky.
They had gathered from as far as India and Guam for rural, a three-day electronic music festival, and a chance to experience Japan’s unique techno culture.
Japan’s club music legacy is a universe of its own.
