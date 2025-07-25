Moeka Shiotsuka remembers being amped for the 2016 Fuji Rock Festival. That year’s three-day summer gathering at Niigata Prefecture’s Naeba Ski Resort featured two of her favorite artists — James Blake and Sigur Ros — performing on the Green Stage.

The lead singer and guitarist of rock band Hitsujibungaku recalls just one detail stopping her from fully getting into the Fuji Rock spirit.

“I had to prepare for our own performance on the Rookie A Go-Go stage, starting Sunday night at 1 a.m.,” the 29-year-old musician tells The Japan Times from a Sony Music office in central Tokyo. “So I was nervous for all three days.”