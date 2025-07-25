A "Demon Slayer" movie has slayed the box office again.
“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle,” the latest chapter in the ongoing anime adaptation of the hit manga by Koyoharu Gotoge, opened July 18 and, by the end of the holiday weekend, had set multiple Japanese box office records: best opening day (¥1.64 billion), best single day (just over ¥2 billion) and best three-day opening (¥5.52 billion). According to Toho, which distributed the film alongside Aniplex, "Infinity Castle" brought in a total of ¥7.31 billion from 5.16 million admissions over its first four days, including Monday's Marine Day national holiday.
For comparison, the year's highest-grossing film, "Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback" has made a total of ¥14.47 billion since April 18, and the year's top live-action film, surprise hit "Kokuho," has earned a total ¥6.8 billion after six weeks in theaters.
