Summer festival season is here — and The Japan Times team is heading to the mountains of Niigata Prefecture for a weekend of blistering riffs, hypnotic grooves and unforgettable moments at Fuji Rock Festival. From high-octane punk to Mercury Prize-winning rap and viral TikTok hits, here are some of the acts we’re most excited to catch.
Mdou Moctar (Friday, 3:50 p.m., White Stage): There's an abundance of skilled guitarists this year, but if you're mainly into shredding, then this Niger singer-songwriter is the act to see. As a master of so-called desert blues he leans psychedelic, with a clear, dense tone that cuts through metal. His singing and politically charged Tuareg poetry are just as heavy.
Little Simz (Sunday, 5 p.m., Green Stage): Of the three Mercury Prize-winners at Fuji ’25, this London rapper is the biggest sales-wise, not to mention the most personal. Her beats scan rock as much as they do Afrobeat or R&B, but it's the melodic nature of her flow that pulls you in. If she's in the right mood, she could be the festival highlight because that's what personal's all about.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.