Summer festival season is here — and The Japan Times team is heading to the mountains of Niigata Prefecture for a weekend of blistering riffs, hypnotic grooves and unforgettable moments at Fuji Rock Festival. From high-octane punk to Mercury Prize-winning rap and viral TikTok hits, here are some of the acts we’re most excited to catch.

Mdou Moctar (Friday, 3:50 p.m., White Stage): There's an abundance of skilled guitarists this year, but if you're mainly into shredding, then this Niger singer-songwriter is the act to see. As a master of so-called desert blues he leans psychedelic, with a clear, dense tone that cuts through metal. His singing and politically charged Tuareg poetry are just as heavy.

Little Simz (Sunday, 5 p.m., Green Stage): Of the three Mercury Prize-winners at Fuji ’25, this London rapper is the biggest sales-wise, not to mention the most personal. Her beats scan rock as much as they do Afrobeat or R&B, but it's the melodic nature of her flow that pulls you in. If she's in the right mood, she could be the festival highlight because that's what personal's all about.