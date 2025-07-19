With Fuji Rock happening next weekend, a few essential items will go a long way in making your festival experience a rousing success. As of July 19, the forecast for Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, is looking good (if not a little on the hot side). Keep in mind that the weather in the mountains can change quickly and it is typhoon season in Japan, so be prepared for anything.

Before you head out, here’s a checklist of things to squeeze into your bags:

Footwear: Waterproof hiking boots or rain boots are recommended. You’re likely to spend a lot of time hoofing it between stages, so your feet will thank you for wearing shoes that are comfortable to walk in. Plus, you’ll want to keep the mud out after a downpour. Experienced festival-goers usually add comfy insoles to give their feet extra protection.

Rain gear: Umbrellas are prohibited at the festival. You can go all out with the Gor-tex everything, but in general, ponchos are adaptable because you can simply throw them on and off (the rain has a habit of coming down sporadically) and can cover any gear you have. Ponchos can also make ground cover if you need a quick snooze.

Long-sleeved light jacket: You can go through an entire night at Fuji Rock in just a T-shirt, but it's best to be ready if the temperature plummets.

Extra clothes: If it rains, though, you'll be happy you brought some extra socks and a fresh shirt.

Power charger: You don’t want your phone to die in the middle of snapping a selfie at the Green Stage or while trying to meet up with friends at the other end of the festival. While there might be charger rentasl Keep your electronic devices charged and ready for use, especially when the sun goes down and you might want to use your phone as a flashlight.

Head-mounted light: Not a necessity, but if you’re carrying a beer in one hand and a yakitori skewer in the other, it’s handy to have a light on your head or around your neck as you traipse along a crowded fores trail.

Sunscreen, insect repellent, hat, sunglasses, portable fan: You can find shade here and there, but you're going to be out in the elements for much of the festival.

Towels: A small towel can help protect your neck from sunburn and wipe away any sweat or rain. Tenugui are also recommended for dunking in the cold river and wrapping our your neck when it gets hot.

Toilet paper/tissues/wet wipes: Useful for mopping up spilled drinks and visiting the facilities.

First-aid kit/painkillers: Moleskin or the elastic waterproof variety of Band-Aids offer an extra layer of protection in the battle against blisters. And there's nothing worse than facing a day of ear-piercingly loud music with a splitting headache brought on by one too many drinks the previous evening.

Ear plugs: If you’re planning to be hanging out in front of the larger speakers, your future self will thank you for wearing these. They're also handy in case you’re camping and the people around you decide to pull an all-nighter.

Small collapsible chairs: This is a controversial addition and not for everyone, but having a sitting spot up off the mud and gravel can be welcome for some.

Small tarp or plastic bags: You're definitely going to need to sit down throughout the day, so at least be sure to take a small tarp or even a plastic bag because logs, rocks and chairs can often get wet.

Cash: Most food stalls and vendors will have cashless payment systems, but it’s still a good idea to have some cash on hand. There are ATMs at the Naeba Prince Hotel as well as an ATM set up outside the festival entrance.

Fuji Rock ticket/wristband: You would be surprised to learn that some people have actually shown up in Naeba without this absolutely essential accessory. Don't be that person.

This story has been updated since it was last published in The Japan Times in July 2019.