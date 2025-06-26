The relationship between pop idols and fans is built on passion. Sometimes, that passion drives supporters to go ballistic on one another.
Self-proclaimed “new kawaii” J-pop outfit Fruits Zipper partnered with the Japan Racing Foundation this year to promote horse racing. As part of the campaign, its seven members appeared at Tokyo Racecourse in Fuchu for a post-race talk event on June 8.
Things got out of hand.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.