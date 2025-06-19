The early days of the pandemic are now more than five years in the past and the fear and confusion of the time feel remote, though the physical and psychological aftereffects are still with us.

Kosai Sekine’s enlightening Japan-centric docudrama “Frontline — Yokohama Bay” examines the nation’s first wake-up call to the pandemic’s severity: The rapid spread of COVID-19 infections among the passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The ship arrived at the port of Yokohama on Feb. 3, 2020, after an elderly passenger was found to have COVID-19 symptoms, and did not leave until May 16. By that time, 712 of the 3,711 people on board had contracted the virus, of which as many as 14 died from it. (Since causes of death were not always clear-cut, the estimated number of fatalities varies.)

“Frontline” focuses on the real-life labors of Japan’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) to assist those aboard. As we learn early on, DMAT members were specialists at natural disasters, not pandemics, and their seat-of-the-pants response was criticized at the time in everything from nationally televised reports to YouTube videos. The film, which was made with the cooperation of DMAT, is more of a granular corrective than a broad-brush whitewash, with DMAT characters who are recognizably human professionals, not flawless exemplars.

And though the film is a celebration of the “Team Japan” groupist ethic common to this sort of domestic true-story drama (the 2020 film “Fukushima 50” about the 2011 reactor meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant being another), it refrains from cheap theatrics: Nerves fray and tempers flare, but shoving and shouting matches are thankfully absent. (One character pounds a table once.)

Instead, we see DMAT commander Hideharu Yuki (a rock-jawed Shun Oguri) and Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare official Nobutaka Tatematsu (a stone-faced Tori Matsuzaka) jointly directing efforts to deal with infections on the stricken ship while figuring out how to evacuate passengers without spreading the virus to the general population.

Meanwhile, DMAT doctors Yukiyoshi Sendo (a frazzled-looking Yosuke Kubozuka) and Haruto Sanada (a gentle-spirited Sosuke Ikematsu) board the Diamond Princess to treat patients despite the dangers, while dogged TV reporter Mai Ueno (Yuki Sakurai) senses a big story and tireless English-speaking crew member Hiroko Hatori (Nana Mori) interprets for the jittery passengers trapped aboard the ship.

The story follows the course of actual events during the two-week quarantine and eventual evacuation, if with changes to make it more cinematic, such as showing the faces of characters whose real-life counterparts were masked. It also turns up the tension between the elite career bureaucrat Nobutaka, who is trained to follow the rules, and the battle-hardened Hideharu, whose natural instinct is to bend them.

The film does not frame this clash as good-versus-evil: Nobutaka reminds Hideharu that he got into his line of work to help people and the two men come to an understanding that resembles friendship as they unite to carry out their mission.

Meanwhile, the non-Japanese passengers and crew are treated as more than mere props to the main drama, though the actors playing them seem to be locally recruited amateurs.

“Frontline — Yokohama Bay” deserves credit for giving the dedicated members of DMAT their due, but it can’t quite replicate the atmosphere of queasy dread that began spreading throughout the country as the numbers of infected aboard the Diamond Princess rose. Perhaps nothing can — except the next pandemic.