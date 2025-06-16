Swaying to dance music and TikTok-fueled pop under a disco ball, young punters are packed shoulder to shoulder while sipping on coffee, their energy powered by pour-overs rather than pints.

This is no underground rave, nor a brunch gone wild. It's a caffeine-powered daytime clubbing sesh — part of a growing wave of alcohol-free, Gen Z-driven events gaining traction in Singapore and elsewhere in the world.

At a recent event in Singapore's trendy Duxton district, the space was jammed by 4 p.m., with baristas churning out fancy coffees and DJs spinning back-to-back sets.