Japanese director Yasuhiro Aoki's "ChaO" won the Jury Award in the feature films category at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in southeastern France on Saturday.

"ChaO" tells the story of a romance between an office worker and a mermaid princess in a future society where humans and mermaids coexist.

The film stars Ouji Suzuka, who voices the office worker, and Anna Yamada, who plays the role of the mermaid princess. It is scheduled to hit theaters in Japan in August.

"Dandelion's Odyssey," a French-Belgian film directed by Momoko Seto, a Tokyo native who is based mainly in France, received the Paul Grimault Award, a special award for a feature film.

In the short films category, Japanese director Ryo Orikasa's "The Graffiti" received the Off-Limits Award, which recognizes films that explore experimental or unconventional anime techniques.