On the third floor of Tokyu Plaza Harajuku’s Harakado space, the inaugural Queer Art Exhibition — one of the main events of Tokyo Pride 2025 — unfurls as both celebration and reflection.

With 36 works by 30 LGBTQ+ and allied artists, the show presents a broad spectrum of media: painting, photography, illustration, mixed media — and an equally wide spectrum of voices. The result is less a tightly curated gallery show than a spirited, grassroots salon: uneven, but moving.

The range of artistic quality is as wide as the range of mediums, and that goes for the messaging as well. While some pieces are fairly predictable — rainbow flags in various settings (one work is simply a painted flag) — others are intricate, formally sophisticated art objects. These standout pieces offer layered social commentary on what it means to live as an LGBTQ+ individual in Japan today, while also showcasing the technical and conceptual ingenuity of their creators.