Beach Boys cofounder Brian Wilson, who created some of rock's most enduring songs such as "Good Vibrations" and "God Only Knows" in a career that was marked by a decades-long battle between his musical genius, drug abuse and mental health issues, has died at the age of 82.
Wilson's family announced his death in a statement on the singer's website.
"We are at a loss for words right now," the statement said. "We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."
