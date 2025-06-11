Two members of K-pop supergroup BTS were released from South Korea's mandatory military service on Tuesday and announced they wanted to start performing again "as soon as possible," prompting a fan frenzy.

BTS, South Korea's most lucrative musical act, has been on a hiatus since 2022 while its seven members complete their military service.

Hundreds of fans gathered at a site near the two army bases where band leader RM — recently named "Favorite K-pop Artist" at the American Music Awards — and singer V were separately discharged.