Even first-time visitors to Japan may be familiar with honne and tatemae: The distinction between a person’s true feelings and their public facade. The art of dissembling is taken to the extreme in Kyoto, famed as a place of inscrutable social etiquette where nobody says what they really mean. In a notorious example, if a host asks, “Bubuzuke dōdosu?” (“Would you like some green tea over rice?”), it isn’t a friendly gesture: They’re trying to get you to leave.
This phrase provides the Japanese title for Masanori Tominaga’s sprightly comedy of manners — renamed “Strangers in Kyoto” for the international market, lest anyone mistake it for a Yasujiro Ozu film.
Many of the characters in the movie seem like they’d happily serve a bowl of bubuzuke to protagonist Madoka (Mai Fukagawa), an ingenuous new arrival from Tokyo. Having recently married the 14th-generation heir to a traditional folding-fan shop, she’s determined to understand what makes Kyoto tick. Worse yet, she intends to share the city’s secrets, in a manga essay series that she’s writing with her artist pal, Riko (Zuru Onodera).
