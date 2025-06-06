Japan's ningen kokuhō (living national treasures) are a select group of artisans and performers who are recognized for mastery of their craft. Shuichi Yoshida's 2018 novel "Kokuho" traces the life of one such individual, an orphan from a yakuza clan adopted into a family of kabuki stars, whose tumultuous journey through the world of classical Japanese theater leads to the top — but at a price.

"Kokuho" has now been adapted into a film by Korean Japanese director Lee Sang-il which, following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May, hits Japanese cinemas Friday. The sumptuously shot film spans three hours and half a century of story, and stars Ryo Yoshizawa ("Kingdom") as orphan-turned-kabuki legend Kikuo alongside industry veterans like Ken Watanabe ("The Last Samurai"), who plays Kikuo's adopted father and a kabuki master in his own right.

Lee tells The Japan Times that while the provenance of the film is ostensibly Yoshida's 2018 novel, his desire to make a film about kabuki goes back much further, to shortly after he adapted Yoshida's novel "Villain" for the screen in 2010.