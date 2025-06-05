A flight and a bus or several trains, a line, a boat, another line, a bus, a walk and 96 stairs is all it takes to get to Naoshima’s newest art sanctum. Benesse Art Site Naoshima in the Seto Inland Sea, popularly shortened to just Naoshima or “the art islands,” is a veritable art theme park of six museums and 22 spaces across four islands. Last week it welcomed a new member.

The building, imaginatively named Naoshima New Museum of Art, opened May 31. Tadao Ando, Naoshima’s inextricable architect, designed the space, making the museum his 10th contribution to the art site. Three floors of about 3,200 square meters of gallery begin at ground level and descend into the hill on which it rests. Architecturally the museum feels very much same-same as the rest of Naoshima, with a humble facade that looks out over the lesser-used Honmura port on the east side of the island.