Even if you've never seen one of the 30-plus films starring Japan's most iconic kaijū, you can probably hum a few bars of Akira Ifukube's theme or recognize the beast's signature roar. In Japan, Godzilla has been a near-constant presence since its debut in 1954 with its eponymous film, and multiple generations of filmmakers have used the monster to reflect on issues from nuclear warfare and pollution to natural disasters.

"Godzilla 70th Anniversary 'Godzilla The Art Exhibition,'" currently on display at The Mori Arts Center Gallery through June 29, takes Godzilla beyond the world of filmmaking and asks leading modern artists to interpret the beast from their own point of view.

"Godzilla is now 70 years old, and 2025 marks 80 years since the end of World War II," says exhibition curator Qiuyu Jin. "We wanted to use the giant icon known as Godzilla to create a new kind of dialogue in a form outside of cinema."