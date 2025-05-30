It was a dad joke that nobody saw coming.

There stood comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, sporting her signature bowl cut, beside a man she hadn’t seen in decades — her estranged father — under the dim lights of Tokyo Comedy Bar in Shibuya. Looking at his shoulders, she suddenly says, “This whole time I’ve had the body of an engineer!”

This was back in April 2023, at a “secret” stand-up set advertised with only a silhouette — and that bowl cut, an obvious giveaway to anyone who had seen the comedian’s viral videos or her first special, “The Intruder,” which had come out a few months prior on HBO Max. What the small crowd gathered to see her didn’t realize was that they would get a rare chance to witness a family reunion, too.