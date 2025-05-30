All eyes at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards turn to NFL defensive end Myles Garrett as he begins to sing the theme from “Pokemon.”

There’s a lot happening on the “orange carpet” ahead of the ninth edition of the anime streaming service’s awards ceremony, held on May 25 at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo. Musician Rina Sawayama and Maneskin vocalist Damiano David chat with the media about how Japanese animation has inspired them over the years. On the other side of the aisle, “Stranger Things” stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo joke with one another while photographers snap pictures of them.

Still, hearing the massive American football all-pro breaking into song while standing next to Olympic gold medalist and snowboarder Chloe Kim for an interview with Teen Vogue grabs the most attention in this surreal scene.