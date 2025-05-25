Iranian dissident director Jafar Panahi won the Palme d'Or top prize at the Cannes film festival on Saturday, using his acceptance speech to urge his country to unite for "freedom."

The latest film from the 64-year-old, "Un Simple Accident" ("It Was Just an Accident"), tells the tale of five ordinary Iranians confronted with a man they believed tortured them in jail.

The core of the political and wry drama examines the moral dilemma faced by people if they are given an opportunity to take revenge on their oppressors.