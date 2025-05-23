With 27 years under its belt, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia continues to prove that evocative storytelling can be packed into just a few minutes of screen time.

Launched in 1999, the festival is among the largest of its kind in the Asian region. Winners in three Competition categories — live-action, animation and nonfiction — are eligible for nomination in the short film category at the Academy Awards. This year’s edition will open May 28 at the newly opened Takanawa Gateway City in Tokyo’s Minato Ward and run at that venue and others across the capital until the awards ceremony on June 11. Part of the lineup is also available as online screenings, which kicked off April 24 and will continue through June 30.

This year’s lineup includes 250 films from Japan, Asia and beyond, selected from a pool of 4,592 submissions. Though many are by newcomers hoping to use their shorts as calling cards, well-known names appear in the credits of others as actors, producers or directors, and others have already picked up awards on the international festival circuit.