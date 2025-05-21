India's giant movie industry is known for its macho, men-centric storylines, but a wave of women filmmakers is helping to break the mold.

"More and more women are writing their stories, turning them into films," says writer-director Reema Kagti, who believes the trend brings a more "real and healthy perspective" to movies, with complex, outspoken women characters who are masters of their own story.

The world's most populous nation churns out 1,800 to 2,000 films in more than 20 languages annually — and Hindi-language Bollywood is one of the largest segments, with more than 300 productions.