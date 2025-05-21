Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro's first novel, set in postwar Nagasaki and 1980s England, needed to be made into a film while there were still some of Japan's World War II generation alive to share their stories, director Kei Ishikawa says.

"The hurdles were high, but I felt strongly that if I had the chance to make the movie, I should do it now," Ishikawa says at the Cannes Film Festival, where "A Pale View of Hills" is competing in the Un Certain Regard category. The 78th edition of the film festival kicked off on May 13 and will conclude Saturday.

"In a few years' time, we might not be able to get to hear their stories, and that weighed heavily on me," says the Japanese director, whose 2022 film "A Man" premiered at the Venice Film Festival.