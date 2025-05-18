Austria's JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday with his opera-tinged song "Wasted Love" triumphing at the world's biggest live music television event.

JJ topped the votes from national juries around Europe and viewers from across the continent and beyond, giving Austria its first victory since Conchita Wurst's triumph in 2014 with "Rise Like a Phoenix."

After the nail-biting drama as the votes were revealed, Austria finished with 436 points, ahead of Israel on 357 and Estonia on 356.