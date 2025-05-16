Film — whether live-action or animation — is an inherently collaborative medium. Even with a strong-willed director at the helm, a movie is pieced together by a cast and crew of dozens or even hundreds of people.
Unless you’re Ryuya Suzuki.
Suzuki, 30, emerged on Japan’s indie animation scene during the COVID-19 pandemic with a series of self-produced short films. Then, over the course of 18 months and entirely by himself, he animated his first feature film, “Jinsei,” which debuted in Japan on Friday.
